Madam leader, MPs are human too

MP for Tabaquite Anita Haynes Alleyne. - File photo

THE EDITOR: On Friday April 26, I sought leave of the Parliament to absent myself from the sitting of the Lower House on that day, for personal and private reasons.

I am sure Mrs Persad-Bissessar needs no reminding that MPs, even the ones who believe that internal elections should be called when they are constitutionally due, are also human beings, and from time to time may have emergencies.

It is unfortunate that Mrs Persad-Bissessar sought to presume some ill intention on my part and use my non-attendance at one parliamentary sitting to vilify me and call into question my work ethic.

In fact, Parliament's records, which can easily be verified, will reflect my attendance not only at sittings but also parliamentary events.

Additionally, there are some inherent fallacies to address. Most notably, the motion that was debated after Private Members Day required only a simple majority.

It is entry-level politics to know that the PNM, at present, has a built-in majority in the Parliament due to their victory at the polls in 2020. Therefore, the only way to ensure that UNC policies are upheld in the Parliament is for the UNC to win elections.

If the government felt it did not have the numbers to pass the motion on Friday, it would have simply adjourned the House and passed it on a different day – because it controls the majority of seats in Parliament.

As we celebrate the 35th anniversary of the UNC, it is my sincerest hope that we can commit to advancing policy over propaganda and abstaining from unethical and unfounded personal attacks.

I stand resolutely behind the call to adhere to the democratic principles of the party and hope that my colleagues could save the campaigning until after they have announced the election date.

Anita Haynes Alleyne

MP