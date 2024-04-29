Jereem Richards bags 200m gold at Bermuda Grand Prix

Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem Richards. - AP Photo

Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards came from behind to win men’s 200m gold at the Bermuda Grand Prix at the Devonshire track and field stadium in Bermuda, on April 28.

Running out of lane six, Richards, 30, dug deep to clock a victorious 20.39 seconds time. American Matthew Boling, who ran alongside Richards in lane seven, kept pace with a surging Richards, but settled for silver in 20.42s. Nigerian Udodi Onwuzurike earned bronze in 20.61s.

With a somewhat slow start out the blocks by the TT sprinter, American Elijah Morrow seemed in total control of the race at the 100m mark.

However, when they hit the home straight, Richards and Boling shifted gears, and with about 50m to go, blew past their opposition to steal the one-two finish. Richards spread his arms in celebration as he crossed the line.

Morrow’s lead was short-lived, as he was beaten into fourth in 20.62s.

Additionally, TT’s Asa Guevara placed fifth in the men’s 400m. He clocked 47.50s. Grenadian Kirani James won in 46s flat and Bahamian Alonzo Russell (47.05s) and Jamaican Demish Gaye (47.15s) rounded off the top three respectively.