For the love of literature: NGC Bocas Lit Fest

Novelist and short story writer, Edwidge Danticat, right, and host Elizabeth Walcott-Hackshaw at a one-on-one session with the author at the Bocas Lit Fest held at the Old Fire Station, NALIS, Port of Spain, on April 28. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

THE NGC Bocas Lit Fest, Trinidad and Tobago’s annual literary festival, took place from April 25-28.

This year’s festival included a diverse programme of author interviews, workshops, panel discussions, musical presentations, film screenings, slam poetry and the presentation of some of the Caribbean’s most prestigious literary awards.

The overall 2024 OCM Bocas Prize for literature was awarded to Jamaican author Safiya Sinclair for her book How to Say Babylon: A Memoir.

TT author Kevin Jared Hosein won the fiction category for his novel Hungry Ghosts. Nicole Sealy of St Thomas, US Virgin Islands/Florida, won the poetry category for her collection The Ferguson Report: An Erasure.

The award ceremony was held at the Esperanza Alta, St Ann's on April 27.

Festival guests included celebrated authors such as Edwidge Danticat, Dionne Brand, H Nigel Thomas, Ingrid Persaud and Geetanjali Shree.

Sessions at the festival included Writers First, a showcase for new and self-published authors, a Genre Fiction 101 workshop with Hosein, and They Don’t Write Them like They Used to, featuring Newsday columnists Mark Lyndersay and Marina Salandy-Brown, who is also the founder of the Bocas Lit Fest.

Newsday's editorial consultant Judy Raymond hosted a panel discussion entitled the History We Need, featuring historians and writers Bridget Brereton, Claudius Fergus and Jerome Teelucksingh – also a Newsday columnist – on April 28.

The festival culminated with the First Citizens National Poetry Slam Competition on April 28 at Queen’s Hall, Port of Spain. Poet Shakira Burton took the top prize, with Alexandra Stewart and Seth Sylvester rounding out the top three, respectively.

First Citizens Bank Group deputy CEO, business generation, Jason Julien presented the winners with their prizes.