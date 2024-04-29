Faris: People must be paid fairly

Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi - Angelo Marcelle

RURAL Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al Rawi says efforts are being made to ensure that wages paid to clerks attached to local government corporations are in keeping with the Minimum Wages (Amendment) Order 2023.

He made this comment in the House of Representatives on Friday.

The order increased the minimum wage from $17.50 to $20.50 per hour.

Al-Rawi said a cabinet note of April 2011, saw clerks in local government corporations being paid a stipend of $3,000 per month.

He added there may be a disparity between this figure and what these people should be paid in keeping with the Minimum Wages Act.

"People need to be paid fairly in respect of the work done."

Al-Rawi said the ministry was looking at arrears which could be paid to the workers arising from the disparity and would seek additional funding in the mid-year review to address wages which people in local government should receive in relation to local government reform.

He reminded MPs that one aspect of the reform dealt with local government practitioners moving from part-time to full-time employment in the local government system.

