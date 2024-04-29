Cyclist Makaira Wallace heads to Czech Republic in chase of UCI points

Makaira Wallace. -

Double Commonwealth Youth Games medallist Makaria Wallace arrives in Czech Republic on May 2 to begin her quest for valuable UCI (Union Cycliste Internationale) points.

Wallace, 18, will compete in three grand prix events there, to gain UCI points towards qualification for top events at the start of the next Olympic cycle.

She begins with a class-two event (Grand Prix Junek) from May 4-5, then a class-one event (Grand Prix Framar) from May 10-11 and concludes with another class-two event (Grand Prix Praha) on May 12.

Wallace will fly the red, white and black in women's sprint and keirin events.

All racing takes place in Prague.

Her coach, two-time Olympian and multiple Pan American medallist Njisane Phillip, said competing on the European circuit augurs well for his athlete.

Phillip, who also heads Wallace's club JLD Cycling Academy, said, "By attending the three Grand Prix in Czech Republic, she will gain a lot of experience, confidence and some elite points along the way.

"The events in Czech Republic will have cyclists attending from all over the world with 27 countries listed on the roster. She is going to race in Czech Republic as an individual."

As soon as she returns from Europe, Wallace pedals straight into the TT Cycling Federation Track Cycling National Championships from May 16-19.

The following weekend she lines up for Drive Phase Sport's Paradise of Speed and Carnival of Speed events, beginning May 30, at the National Cycling Centre, Couva.

Phillip added, “All of these events are important as they are sanctioned by the UCI and we will be able to obtain further points.”

Wallace transitioned from triathlon, after winning her age category at the National Triathlon (Rainbow Cup) in three successive years before covid19 put a stop to her outdoor training. During the downtime, she continued to train indoors on her cycle trainer and decided to dedicate all of her energy to cycling.

Phillip saw the potential for track cycling and she began to train as a track cyclist only 18 months ago. Since then, she won two medals at last year's Commonwealth Youth Games, won multiple cycling national Championship titles and recently broke the flying 200m female national record.