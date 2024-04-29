After the politicians, what of the NICU staffers?

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: The recent issue grabbing national attention seems to be more politically-slanted rather than aiming to find out what really happened and how both the families and stafferes are coping. My heart goes out to these families and to the NICU staff as well following this most awful turn of events.

But what happens to the people caught in the middle of this? The poor grieving parents, the staff of the hospital and the people of Trinidad and Tobago who still require healthcare delivery.

I wonder even if all these parents were contacted by lawyers and the narrative we are being led to believe is that they all came forward from as far back as 2022 (very far from April 2024). With the political silliness already afoot, who is looking after this team of doctors and nurses when everyone around them are looking to score political points. Union reps, Politicians and unqualified representation all giving general opinions and seeking to boost themselves. What happens to the parents who are currently warded at hospital or have babies in the neonatal unit? What are their feelings? Are they seeing all the headlines and can refute the general sense of untruth being spread?

Are lawyers even supposed to solicit cases or tell brazen lies about representing families when they don’t? Does the media even check the source of all this information? Something isn’t sitting right here. This is a sensitive issue, one that requires responsible reporting as many wounds for parents are being opened and not with their best interest in mind.

So, at the end of this all, who wins? What is the political end game and do we really care about those truly affected?

Allison Chang