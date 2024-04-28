Windies women go 2-0 up in T20 series vs Pakistan

West Indies captain Hayley Matthews. - Photo courtesy CWI

An outstanding performance with the bat and ball from skipper Hayley Matthews sent the West Indies women 2-0 up in the five-match T20 International series against Pakistan in Karachi on Sunday.

The WI women won by seven wickets after restricting the hosts to 121/7, and responding with 124/3, with eight balls to spare.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, the hosts were led by Muneeba Ali’s 55 from 47 balls. However, tight bowling from right-arm off-spinner Matthews (3/25) hampered their progress as only Gull Feroza (14), Nida Dar (13) and Sidra Ameen (ten) got to double figures.

Also contributing with the ball were Chinelle Henry (1/15), Karishma Ramharack (1/21) and Afy Fletcher (1/23).

In their turn at the crease, and still fresh off a last-ball win in Saturday’s series opener, Matthews (58) and Shemaine Campbell (21) combined for a top order 67-run stand, which built the foundation for the victory.

After Matthews’ opening partner Qiana Joseph (seven) perished early on, Campbelle and Matthews combined to take them to 88/2, before the captain was caught out by Diana Baig off Sadia Iqbal’s bowling. She scored 58 from 43 balls, comprising ten fours.

Campbelle was dismissed seven runs later but Chedean Nation (17 not out) and Chinelle Henry (eight) affirmed the win after 18.2 overs.

For Pakistan, Baig (1/22), Iqbal (1/24) and Tuba Hassan (1/26) grabbed one wicket each.

The third T20I bowls off on Tuesday.