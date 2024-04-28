Trinidad and Tobago cancer survivor named Global Hero of Hope

Cancer survivor Darius Emrith was named 2024 Global Hero of Hope by the American Cancer Society. -

It's not very often that we hear men tell of their experiences with cancer, but survivor Darius Emrith has been very vocal about his.

The 31-year-old San Fernando attorney was named 2024 Global Hero of Hope by the American Cancer Society in November 2023, and he has been sharing his story of hope in various forums as a way of raising awareness and highlighting the victories people, like him, can have over cancer. He was nominated by the TT Cancer Society.

“Global Heroes of Hope are cancer survivors or caregivers who have demonstrated a commitment to the mission of saving lives from the disease...As a young adult, I want to show the world that cancer is not a death sentence and there is so much life, hope and happiness as a survivor,” Emrith told Sunday Newsday.

“I was diagnosed with stage three colorectal cancer in September 2021, when I was 29. It came as quite a shock.”

But the tell-tale signs had been there long before that; he just never thought someone his age could have been susceptible to the silent killer.

“Around the time when I started UWI, at 23, I would notice blood in my stool, but it was few and far between. And you know when you’re that age you feel like you’re invincible, so I didn’t take it seriously.”

Eventually, though, as the symptom prevailed, he went to see his doctor and was told it was the effects of internal haemorrhoids.

“So I was being treated for that until, in 2021, I had severe and painful constipation and surgery to remove the haemorrhoids was recommended.

“I did the surgery in February 2021 and experienced a severe decline in my health. The bleeding was tenfold, and I was weak and lethargic; so weak that I couldn’t even stand in shower.”

Still, because he didn't want to cause anyone to worry, he chose to suffer alone. But when it got to the point when it started to affect his work, he suspected that something more was happening.

“I returned to my doctor because I thought it was post-surgery complications. He (the doctor) decided to do a CT (computed tomography) scan and saw a tumour in my colon that needed urgent attention.”

The mass, located in his rectum, measured 10.6 cm. Fortunately, it had remained local and there was no spread.

“I underwent eight cycles of chemotherapy, ﬁve and a half weeks of radiation therapy, two emergency blood transfusions and ﬁnally an ostomy surgery (colostomy) from which I now live with an irreversible stoma” – a surgically made opening of the colon.

And while he developed peripheral nerve damage to his feet as a result of the chemo drugs used, and he has had to learn to readapt to life after surgery, he is extremely grateful that he has lived to be able to tell his story.

“The nerve damage inhibits my mobility and it can be frustrating because I was very active before ¬ I did yoga, and went to the gym. But it is improving with meds, exercise, supplements, acupuncture. Patience is key.

“I see the colostomy as a life saver. Had it not been for that, I may not have been around to try to help others to reach this place.”

During his radiation therapy, Emrith joined the TT Cancer Society – a community in which he said he felt seen and understood and which allowed him to be honest and open about his diagnosis and experience as a survivor.

“There was so much power in that for me, as I truly believe that being vocal about my diagnosis allowed me to receive all the support and encouragement from my peers, colleagues, family and even strangers, which in turn gave me the strength and hope to ﬁght, survive and heal.”

He took the opportunity, through the media and his own social media platforms to share his story in an effort to raise awareness and educate people on prevention, and to support and uplift other survivors and caregivers.

“Being able to partake in the Global Relay for Life event last year meant so much to me. To be able to come together for a shared cause of ending this disease and to see people show up in masses to support and stand together with survivors and caregivers ignited a purpose and passion in me."

Global Relay For Life in an initiative that started in the US in 1985, with events now being held in more than 3,000 communities across 32 countries. The initiative was designed to celebrate survivorship and raise funds for life-saving research and programmes, unite and mobilise community members committed to fighting back against cancer. The TT Cancer Society became a partner in the Global Relay for Life in 2022.

He said last year’s local relay event took the form of a walk/run followed by a lantern-lighting ceremony for survivors on one day, and a hike the following day.

“But the event is not limited to walk/run, once it fulfills the core purposes – building awareness and raising funds for cancer research. We want to switch it up a bit this year. We’re still in the process of determining what it will be.”

Emrith said when he first attended Relay for Life, it sparked something in him and gave him and his diagnosis a greater purpose.

“I didn’t go through all this for nothing. I realised that with the droves of people showing up to raise awareness and funds, education is key to help to try to eradicate this disease. I felt like was ready to go down that path. I started meeting other survivors and caregivers and they started igniting hope in me as well. It helped me on my journey and I want to do the same for others.”

Since his surgery, every three months he does his screenings and gets a CT scan once a year.

“All is clear so far, and I have a wonderful support system. My parents and sister have been my backbone. They gave me the best treatment. All I had to do was focus on my healing.

“As cancer survivors, we need to take our health more seriously. It calls on us to do certain things for the rest of our lives – screening, exercise, eat healthy, routine checkups.”