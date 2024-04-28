Tinto Sports Academy sweep District Sports eastern football

Tinto Sports Academy won the under-12 division at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development's East District Sports on April 27, at the Eddie Hart Grounds, Tacarigua. - Photo by Stephon Nicholas

Tinto Sports Academy swept the football divisions on April 27 at the Ministry of Sport and Community Development District Sports east zone, at the Eddie Hart Ground, Tacarigua.

The day featured football, a 5K race, bouncy castle and other fun activities for the youths.

In the under-12 final, Tinto Sports Academy, coached by former national player Hayden Tinto, defeated Trincity Nationals 2-0 on penalties, after regulation time ended with the score locked at 1-1.

In the under-18 final, Tinto Sports Academy came out on top in the round-robin format after winning all their games.

All district winners will qualify for the national finals.

Speaking to Newsday on April 28, Tinto, 38, known for his trickery on the flanks during his heyday, said he was proud of both his teams. He said previous losses on penalties gave his under-12s the mental fortitude to succeed this time.

"We reached to penalties already and I tell them don't frighten, don't panic, just hit the target."

He said previous disappointments left his players in tears but they were joyous this time around.

Tinto, who boasts 23 national caps, said he was not surprised by his under-18s' victory.

"My under-18s, I have full confidence in them whenever they playing. We train hard and they focus any time they train.

"Last Republic Cup we win out the East Zone, they have a high confidence in them(selves) that any opposition come they can come out on top."

Tinto said he formed the academy two years ago upon the urging of his now 11-year-old son.

"I feel great about it because I play the football at a high level and it's good to give back."

The club trains around three times per week at Constantine Park, Macoya on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.