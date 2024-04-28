St Benedict's 6th in Penn Relays Boys' 4x100m final

Members of the St Benedict’s College team for the April 25-27 Penn Relays in Pennsylvania. -

ST BENEDICT’S College placed sixth in the final of the High School Boys 4x100m relay on Saturday at the 2024 Penn Relays at Franklin Field, Philadelphia, US.

The ‘La Romain Lions’ including Mc Kale Mohammed (first leg), Kadeem Chinapoo (second leg), Lydell Baptiste (third leg) and Hakeem Chinapoo (fourth leg) stopped the clocked in 42.34 seconds.

Jamaican schools swept the relay as St Elizabeth Tech (41.43) placed first, followed William Knibb (41.450 and Wolmer’s Boys (41.71).