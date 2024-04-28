Restroom, pavement obstacles for disabled

People help a disabled person get their scooter on a pavement in Atlanta, US. -

Stacey Samuel-O'Brien

As a physically disabled person in the US, I am protected by the American Disabilities Act (ADA), which includes language specific to provisions required for public accommodation. As a result, I am usually confident that I’ll be able to enter and manoeuvre most venues easily, although I may still confirm beforehand.

Unfortunately, in TT, I cannot make any assumptions about an establishment’s provisions, so I usually try to find out about the place (make a phone call or ask friends who’ve been there before) before venturing out. This way I can make informed decisions. The odd time that I don’t confirm that I can scoot in but still visit, someone would go in to evaluate when we arrive and then I make a decision.

Last year, I went to a bar in Trincity and there was a large stall in the female restroom – it was one with a baby diaper-changing table. I remember thinking that it was great because I could easily scoot in without an issue. I went in, but discovered that the stall fell short, in my opinion, because it wasn’t accessible – there were no handicap grab bars.

The business could have killed two birds with one stone by installing those grab bars. The stall was big enough to fit a wheelchair or other mobility aid; why not accommodate those patrons too?

Another time, I went to a restaurant in Chaguaramas and appreciated that there were curb cuts in the pavement (the “dips” that allow non-walkers to move freely onto the pavement from the road) leading up to the gate at the entrance. When I got to the gate, however, there was a four-five-inch step-down to get in, and there was no ramp. Entering wasn’t too difficult, although I told everyone with me to be alert in case my scooter started tipping over.

Leaving the restaurant, however, meant that I had to get off the scooter to step up and it had to be lifted up and over the high lip. The gated entrance was big enough to also include a ramp; why not do so for your physically disabled diners?

Not all experiences have been lacking, though. I have been to another restaurant that had a larger stall that accommodated the scooter and also had handicap grab bars. No complaints there – except that the corridor leading to the restroom was narrow and also had extra furniture stacked up against one wall.

I was able to scoot through, but keeping the corridor clear would have been ideal. Though this venue was accommodating, there was still an opportunity for improvement to ensure the complete safety of a disabled patron.

My best experience was at Queen’s Hall, where I attended a Carnival show this year. Their facilities were second to none! There are curb cuts in the pavements, ramps inside the hall, and an accessible restroom. My parents and I had priority seating and the car’s licence plate was put on a list beforehand so that on arrival we would be guided to the blocked-off priority parking.

If one establishment can provide accommodation, why not all? It can be done; we can cater to our disabled population here in TT. It isn’t fair to the disabled community that we have to risk inconvenience, injury or embarrassment every time we decide to go out.

It must be a priority because a significant percentage of the population (disabled and not) can benefit from simple accommodation.

We need legislation that requires new establishments to make provisions for the disabled population; and regulations that provide specific guidance on how to modify existing venues. The disabled community and their advocates can work with businesses to assist with modifications to ensure that multiple disabilities (physical and otherwise) are covered. We need legislation that protects the disabled population.

The disabled community must be directly engaged in these discussions. While a non-disabled person might have an idea of how things should be, there’s no one better equipped to give recommendations than someone directly affected by a disability.

Whenever someone offers to help me stand or walk, I always let them know exactly how they can help. If they do what they think I need, I can become unstable and the help could become unhelpful very quickly. Lawmakers and the business community must get guidance from the disabled population, because we can speak directly about what we need to function with dignity.

I maintain that the disabled population has things to do and goals to accomplish just like everyone else. We want to be included and shouldn’t be an afterthought. We can contribute to and function in society just as much as our non-disabled peers; we just ask for the tools and opportunity to do so.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a debilitating autoimmune disease that affects the central nervous system.

In MS, the body’s white blood cells attack the protective covering of nerve fibres. When nerve fibres become exposed, electrical messages between different parts of the body and the brain are no longer transmitted effectively. MS can lead to sensory, cognitive, digestive and muscular issues.

It is a degenerative disease for which there is no cure.