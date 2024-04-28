Diego Martin man murdered

File photo -

A 27-year-old man is dead after he was shot in Blue Basin on Saturday night.

He has been identified as Jamal Sogren of Neighbourhood drive, Blue Basin Road, Diego Martin.

Police said the first responders got a report of gunshots being heard at Blue Basin at about 9.20 pm.

When they responded, they were directed to Neighbourhood Drive, off Cizan Trace. There they found Sogren’s body.

He was dressed in a pink t-shirt with a blue ¾ jeans. He also had a gold watch on his left wrist, but he was barefoot.

Investigators processed the scene and recovered 15 spent 9mm shell casings and four 40 calibre shell casings. Sogren’s body was taken by Simpsons Memorial Ltd for preservation pending a post mortem at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

No motive for the murder has been established.