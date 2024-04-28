Central FC, Defence Force into First Citizens KO Cup quarters

Central FC booked their sport in the First Citizens Knockout Cup quarterfinals. - Photo courtesy TTPFL

Four teams confirmed their spots in the First Citizens Knockout Cup quarter-finals after the opening round of round of 16 matches kicked off on Saturday.

Reigning champions Defence Force and Central FC secured outright wins after regulation time while Prisons FC and Club Sando progressed via kicks from the penalty spot.

In the opening game at La Horquetta Recreation Ground on Saturday, Central FC were led to a 3-0 victory over Miscellaneous Laventille United courtesy two goals from Kyle Bartholomew (21st, 56th) and one from Dominic Douglas (74th).

Defence Force then defeated Terminix La Horquetta Rangers in the second match as Shaquille Bertrand (62nd) and Brent Sam (80th) affirmed a 2-0 triumph.

At Police Barracks in St James, Club Sando booked their quarter-final spot with a 4-3 win on penalties over Miscellaneous Police FC after a 1-1 result at the end of regulation time.

Shackiel Henry made it 1-0 for Club Sando from as early in as the second minute but just before the half-time break, Kadeem Hutchinson levelled for Police FC.

No one could break the deadlock at the end of second-half stoppage time.

At Mahaica Sporting Complex, Prison Service FC defeated hosts Heritage Petroleum Point Fortin Civic 3-1 on penalty kicks after they were locked at 2-2 at the end of regulation play.

Marcus Joseph scored in the 19th minute for Civic, but Ricardo John drew level for Prison in the 42nd. Joseph sent Civic ahead once more in the 73rd, but six minutes later Perry Parris bagged the equaliser for Prison FC.

So it remained after regulation time, as Prison FC would go on to win the shootout 3-1.

And in the ten-minute preliminary round replay between Police FC II and Defence Force FC II at UTT’s O’Meara Campus, Police FC II advanced to the quarter-final by holding on to a 2-1 win.

This game was the continuation of the tournament’s match-one fixture, which was stopped ten minutes from time, after an official protest was made based on incidents that occurred during the match.

According to the TT Premier Football Association Facebook page, the ten-minute replay came as a result of a ruling from the league’s special disciplinary committee, which ordered the tie be “replayed from the 80th minute.”

This meant Police FC II played the remainder of the match on Saturday with nine players (courtesy two red cards in match one) and Defence Force FC II with its full complement of players. The game resumed at 2-0 with Police FC II ahead.

Four minutes into the replay, Jerome McIntyre scored for Defence Force FC II to make it 2-1. However, they could not find the equaliser in the remaining minutes and Police FC II progressed to the quarters.

They go up against now face AC Port of Spain on Monday as both seek the final quarter-final slot.

In Sunday’s other quarter-final ties, Eagles FC took on QPCC FC II at Frederick Settlement Grounds, San Fernando Giants II faced Harlem Strikers FC II at Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella and Guaya United II hosted MIC Mathura FC II at Guayaguayare Recreation Ground.