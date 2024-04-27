The PM says it, so why is it offensive in the House?

File photo of the Senate President Nigel De Freitas - Photo by Sureash Cholai

THE EDITOR: I note that during a recent sitting of the Senate, Minister in the Ministry of the Attorney General Renuka Sagram­singh-Sooklal was upbraided by Senate President Nigel de Freitas for saying the words “insipid jackass” during her contribution to a debate on Private Members' Day.

Sagram­singh-Sooklal had made reference to what she said was a Facebook post by Opposition Senator David Nakhid in 2021, where he “shamelessly disrespected” the office of former president Paula-Mae Weekes by describing “that high office-holder...as an insipid jackass.”

After an uproar from the Opposition bench and the Senate President’s suspension of the sitting for 15 minutes, Mr De Freitas instructed Sagram­singh-Sooklal that “that type of language, whether quoted or otherwise, is not to be used.” The government senator acquiesced and apologised.

I would be interested to know if and why the word “jackass” is considered to be unparliamentary language. I’ve seen it used in the Bible and I've heard it used by the prime minister when he speaks on the podium.

MYRON PETERS

Retired principal