Renaming Emancipation Day a divisive move

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: I am writing to express my dismay and disappointment in the decision by the prime minister to rename Emancipation Day to African Emancipation Day. This decision is not only divisive but also undermines the inclusive nature of the holiday.

Emancipation Day has always been a time for all citizens of this country to come together and celebrate our shared history of overcoming oppression and striving for equality. By renaming the holiday, government is sending a message of exclusion to other ethnic groups in our diverse society.

Furthermore, Dr Rowley's assertion that the renaming is necessary in order to clarify the meaning of emancipation and who it applies to is deeply troubling.

Emancipation is a universal concept that applies to all individuals, regardless of race or ethnicity. To suggest otherwise is not only misleading but also perpetuates harmful divisions within our society.

It is disheartening to see government resort to tactics of racial discrimination and deception. TT prides itself on its rich cultural heritage and diversity, and it is essential that our national holidays reflect this inclusivity.

I call on Rowley and his government to reconsider this decision and uphold the true spirit of Emancipation Day as a holiday for all citizens of Trinidad and Tobago. Let us stand together in unity and celebrate the progress we have made towards a more just and equitable society.

CURTIS OBRADY

Arima