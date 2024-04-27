Pray for all genocides to end

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Whilst there may be legitimate concerns over procedure and behaviour in respect to the ongoing conflict in the Roman Catholic Church in Grenada, between Bishop Harvey and Father Paul, this situation has served to highlight in sharp relief is what many have already observed with concern for some time now.

And I speak of the general silence by Church leadership, Pope, local bishop, priests etc, in respect to the unfolding genocide in Palestine.

I have heard prayers for Ukraine, at the Prayers of the Faithful segment during Mass, but barely a mention for the thousands of Palestinian children killed by Israel in Gaza.

It appears as though one genocide is more deserving of prayers for its cessation than another. Hopefully the Church, once too closely associated with great social evils such as African slavery, will find itself on the right side of history this time.

MICHAEL JATTAN

Diego Martin