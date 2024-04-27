Penal mother, teen daughters feared poisoned after dinner

Siparia District Health Facility - Photo by Marvin Hamilton

POLICE are investigating a case of suspected poisoning where a mother and her two teenage daughters fell ill after dinner on April 25.

Police said around 10.30 pm on April 25, the mother, 42, prepared a meal of roast melongene and roti for herself and two daughters – aged 16 and 17 – at their Penal home. However, shortly after consuming the meal, they complained of stomach aches and began vomiting.

The family was taken to the Siparia District Health Facility by ambulance around 2.16 am on April 27 where they were seen by Dr Sulimani. They were later transferred to the San Fernando General Hospital. where the 16-year-old girl was warded in the intensive care unit while the 17-year-old was being treated at the paediatric ward.

Police visited the Penal home and seized food and drinks pending further investigations.