Nepal earn historic win vs Windies 'A' in 1st T20

West Indies A captain Rostan Chase (R) and Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel greet each other at before the start the first T20 match, at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, on Saturday. - Phot courtesy the Nepal Cricket Association

KIRTIPUR, Nepal: An energetic 74 from their captain Roston Chase was trumped by a dynamic hundred from opposing captain Rohit Paudel, and West Indies “A” endured a four-wicket defeat against hosts Nepal in the first Twenty20 match of their series on April 27.

Chase cracked nine fours and two sixes from 46 balls and was the cornerstone upon for the Caribbean side’s total of 204 for five from their allocation of 20 overs at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.

But the visitors had no answer for Paudel, whose 112 off 54 balls that included 10 fours and six sixes, led a successful chase for the Nepalese on a flat pitch and enabled them to reach their target with two balls remaining and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

The new-ball pair of Matthew Forde and left-arm pacer Obed McCoy accounted for the Nepal openers Anil Sah caught at mid-wicket for five and Kushal Bhurtel caught behind for 16 respectively, and the home team stumbled to 43 for two at the close of the Power Play.

A throw from Johnson Charles at square leg to wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher to run out Kushal Malla for 16 meant that the Nepalease were 82 for three at the halfway stage, and the balance was firmly tilted in favour of West Indies “A”.

But the Caribbean side came under the hammer from the fearless Paudel, and he dominated a stand of 64 for the fourth wicket with Dipendra Singh Airee that transformed the complexion of the match and reached his landmark from 47 balls with a deuce through square leg off McCoy in the 18th over.

When Forde got the 21-year-old Nepal captain caught behind, his side needed 13 from 11 balls, and Pratis Gharti Chhetri entered and drove the next ball to long-off for a boundary to put the hosts within reach of the historic win.

Chunky pacer Oshane Thomas was entrusted with the final over with the Nepalese requiring nine to win, but he conceded back-to-back boundaries to Gulshan Jha after only giving away singles off the first two balls to seal the fate of the visitors.

The second match of the series will be played on Sunday at the same venue.

Earlier, Chase shared successive half-century stands with Keacy Carty and fellow Barbadian Kadeem Alleyne, after a lively start from left-hander Alick Athanaze, that paved the way for the challenging West Indies “A” total.

Put in to bat, the Caribbean side raced to 77 for two at the close of the Power Play, but lost opener Johnson Charles bowled for a two-ball duck in the first over, and Andre Fletcher run out for 13 in the fourth over.

Athanaze drove the early momentum for West Indies “A” with a brisk 47 before he was caught at fine leg from a top-edged slog-sweep off Paudel, bowling his off-spin, in the seventh over, and the visitors were 86 for three.

Carty came to the crease, cruised to 38, and consolidated with Chase in a stand of 60 for the fourth wicket before he was caught on the cover boundary, slicing a drive off pacer Abinash Bohara in the 15th over.

Chase reached his 50 from 36 balls when he pulled Bohara over mid-wicket for his fifth boundary in the 17th over, and he shared 57 with Alleyne before he was caught in “cow corner”, swinging a full toss from off-spinner Dipendra Singh Airee with two balls remaining in the innings.

The tour to Nepal is a first for any West Indies side, and according to lead selector Desmond Haynes serves as another phase in preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup to be staged in June in the Caribbean and the United States.

He added it is an invaluable opportunity to get World Cup hopefuls and emerging prospects playing competitive T20 matches. CMC

SCOREBOARD

WEST INDIES “A”

A Athanaze c Rajbanshi b Paudel*47

J Charles b K.S. Airee*0

†A Fletcher run out*13

*R Chase c Kushal Malla b D.S. Airee*74

K Carty c D.S. Airee b Bohara*38

K Alleyne not out*14

K Paul not out*1

Extras (b6, lb1, w9, nb1)*17

TOTAL (5 wkts, 20 overs)*204

M Forde, G Motie, O McCoy, O Thomas did not bat.

Fall of wickets: 1-16 (Charles, 0.6 overs); 2-43 (Fletcher, 3.3); 3-86 (Athanaze, 6.5); 4-146 (Carty, 14.2); 5-203 (Chase, 19.4).

Bowling: K.S. Airee 3-0-53-1 (nb1, w3); Rajbanshi 4-0-34-0; D.S. Airee 3-0-30-1; Pratis 3-0-28-0 (w1); Paudel 1-0-10-1; Bhurtel 2-0-14-0; Bohara 4-0-28-1 (w5).

NEPAL

†Anil Sah c Alleyne b Forde*5

Kushal Bhurtel c wk Fletcher b McCoy*16

*Rohit Paudel c wk Fletcher b Forde*112

Kushal Malla run out*16

Dipendra Singh Airee c Chase b Paul*24

Bibek Yadav b McCoy*7

Gulsan Jah not out*9

Pratis Gharti Chhetri not out*5

Extras (lb1, w9, nb2)*12

TOTAL (6 wkts, 19.4 overs)*206

Kamal Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Abinash Bohara did not bat.

Fall of wickets: 1-12 (Anil Sah, 2.1 overs); 2-38 (Kushal Bhurtel, 4.5); 3-82 (Kushal Malla, 9.6); 4-146 (Dipendra Singh Airee, 15.3); 5-181 (Bibek Yadav, 17.5); 6-192 (Rohit Paudel, 18.5).

Bowling: Forde 4-0-49-2; McCoy 4-0-34-2; Thomas 2.4-0-33-0; Chase 3-0-20-0; Motie 4-0-42-0; Paul 2-0-27-1.

Result: Nepal won by four wickets (2 balls remaining).

Series: Nepal lead five-match series 1-0.

Toss: Nepal.

Player-of-the-Match: Rohit Paudel (Nepal).

Umpires: Durga Subedi, Vinay Kumar.

TV umpire: Sanjay Gurung.

Match referee: Mohammed Shafique.

Reserve umpire: Himal Giri.