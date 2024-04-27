Nalis Point Fortin library gets donated computers

Nalis’ IT technician Rodney Gonzalez explains the software which enables visually impaired persons to access information on computers and the internet to Dr John Chin Yuen Kee and Sandra Chin Yuen Kee. -

NALIS’ Point Fortin Public Library has received 11 new desktop computers, which were donated by Dr John Chin Yuen Kee and his wife, Sandra Chin Yuen Kee.

The presentation took place on April 24 at the Cape-De-Ville Road library.

The computers have been integrated into Nalis’ network for use by visitors. Two of them have been fitted with NVDA (non visual desk top access) software, text-to-speech output, for use by people who are blind, visually impaired and print-disabled, a media release said.

Point Fortin’s librarian I Tenesha Bramble and South Region’s Librarian III Azard Mohammed expressed sincere thanks for the computers, which they said, will be used to hold computer literacy classes for children, young adults, adults and seniors as well as to provide online access to resources to do research and for leisure, the release said.

Primatie Persad, who is Nalis’ director responsible for public libraries, reminded the small audience that libraries are much more than books.

“Libraries are technology hubs and serve to level the playing field between the rich and poor and bridge digital divides,” she said in the release.

She thanked the philanthropists for considering Nalis and pledged the computers will be used to benefit the people of Point Fortin.

Sandra Chin Yuen Kee said she and her husband were delighted to donate the computers and feel strongly that more able citizens should donate to worthy causes. She said supporting the community was important to them, especially given that her husband was born, bred and worked for most of his professional life in the area.

Also present at the presentation was Richard Cash, information technology (IT) professional at Atlantic LNG, who, on behalf of the Chin Yuen Kees, made the recommendations and assessed what was needed at the library.

Talking about his previous relationship with the library, Cash said he “came full circle,” as he was seminally involved back in 2004 in setting up the library’s computer and internet centre, which was sponsored by Atlantic LNG.

For more info: visit the Point Fortin Public Library’s Facebook page or call 624-4466 ext 5018 and 5019 to learn about the computer literacy classes and other programmes.