Impact fete to help Point Fortin mayor's projects

Mayor Clyde James, left, with Major Lawrence Wilson, and Liza Miller. Seated in the foreground, counter-clockwise from the bottom left are Ian Fernandes, managing director, Trinsulate 2 Caribbean Ltd; Lisa Marie Fernandes, director, Trinsulate 2 Caribbean Ltd; Tervalyne Paul-Tuitt, and Franklyn Tuitt. - Photo courtesy Point Fortin Mayor’s office

Point Fortin Mayor Clyde James will host another of his fundraising projects on April 28 with the premium all-inclusive fete titled Impact, at the Mahaica Sports Complex from 5 pm.

Last weekend, James held another fundraising event, the Mayor's Ball, which attracted patrons from across Trinidad in an evening of elegance designed to benefit his humanitarian projects in the borough. The gala affair on April 20 was sold-out, a media release said.

At the ball, patrons were welcomed by Kevon Primus-King, chairman of culture and celebrations for the Point Fortin Borough Council.

In greeting patrons the mayor said, “Tonight, we hope to make a wonderful impact on members of the community of Point Fortin and to be fully energised by our contributions here this evening.”

Patrons were treated to a banquet dinner followed by dancing. The ballroom sparkled with sequinned and bejewelled evening gowns as patrons danced to live music from Dr Louis Nurse and his band, Louis and the Lynx, the release said.

Impact for charity

Funds raised at tomorrow's Impact all-inclusive will help in assisting Point Fortin’s needy and other charitable projects. Impact will feature an all-star cast, including Farmer Nappy, Iwer George, Raymond Ramnarine and Dil-E-Nadan, College Boy Jesse, Ding Dong and D' All Starz Band, and Eddie Charles and Traffik.

It will offer a culinary experience featuring Chinese, East Indian, Italian, barbecue and authentic Trinbagonian dishes.

Organisations that have benefited from the mayor's charitable efforts are Ferndean’s Place Children’s Home for abused children, the substance abuse treatment centre, Serenity Place Empowerment Centre for Women, Mc Sween’s Home for the Elderly and Disabled, and the non-profit arts organisation Back-Ah-Yard Foundation.

Tickets for Impact are available online at Island E-Tickets at bit.ly/PFBC2024MakeAnIMPACT or in Point Fortin at The Mayor’s Office, Town Hall.

For more info visit Instagram or Facebook @TheMayor.ClydeJames or call 462-0951, 466-5880, 295-3110 or 378-9238.