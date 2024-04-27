Carole Boyce-Davies to launch book at East Yard

Trinidadian-born Professor Carole Boyce-Davies will launch her latest book Black Women's Rights, Leadership, and the Circularities of Power at East Yard, 27 Prince Street, Arima on April 28.

The event begins at 4 pm and will feature a conversation with writer, communications professional, and cultural worker Attillah Springer, focusing on the importance of black women reclaiming their rights and power, a media release said.

Boyce-Davies is the chair of the English Department at Howard University, HT Rhodes Professor of humane letters emerita, and Professor of Africana Studies and Literatures in English at Cornell University.

She has also authored several notable works, including the prize-winning Left of Karl Marx: The Political Life of Black Communist Claudia Jones (2008), the classic Black Women, Writing and Identity: Migrations of the Subject (1994), and Caribbean Spaces: Escape Routes from Twilight Zones (2013), which explores the internalisation of Caribbean culture. Her bilingual children's story Walking/An Avan (2016/2017) is available in Haitian Kreyol and English.

In 2017, Boyce-Davies received the Frantz Fanon Lifetime Achievement Award from the Caribbean Philosophical Association and the Distinguished Africanist Award from the New York State African Studies Association.

Reflecting on her return to Trinidad for this launch, Boyce-Davies said in the release, "I always look forward to my trips home, and this one is very special as I can focus on making half the world a real thing. We women are, after all, half of the world's population."

Black Women's Rights, Leadership, and the Circularities of Power is her 13th published book, and she is thrilled to formally launch it at home in Trinidad, the release said.

The event is open to the public and everyone is welcome, but space is limited. Those interested in attending can contact Walda George-Waithe at 620-4331 to reserve a spot.