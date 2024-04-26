[UPDATED] Seven beaches closed after shark attack in Tobago

Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine says beaches along the island's north west coast have been temporarily closed after a shark attacked a British tourist at Courland Bay in the morning on April 26. - Photo courtesy Farley Augustine's Facebook page

A swathe of beaches along the north-western coastline of Tobago spanning from Pigeon Point to Plymouth has been ordered closed to the public after a British tourist was injured in a shark attack.

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine in a Facebook post said seven beaches have been temporarily closed after reports of a shark being spotted in the Grafton beach area.

Beaches at Plymouth, Courland Bay, Black Rock, Mt Irvine, Buccoo, Pigeon Point, Store Bay and all coastal areas in between were temporarily closed on April 26. Augustine said reef tours in those areas were also temporarily suspended.

At 9.15 am on April 26, Peter Smith, 64, of Berkhamsted, England was attacked by a shark while bathing at Courland Bay. Smith's left arm and left thigh were severed in the attack. He was also bitten on the abdomen by the bull shark, Augustine said.

Augustine said fisherfolk and mariners should exercise caution when operating in the area.

"Currently, we are doing drone reconnaissance/surveillance, Coast Guard surveillance, and the Department of Fisheries is combing the area to ensure safety," he said.

This story was originally published with the title "British tourist attacked by shark in Tobago" and has been updated to include additional details. See original post below.

