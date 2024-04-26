Trinidad and Tobago to host Concacaf girls' U15 League B in August

TRINIDAD and Tobago has been announced as one of three host nations for the fifth edition of the Concacaf girls' under-15 championship which will be held from August 5-11, 2024. This was confirmed via a TT Football Association (TTFA) media release on April 25, which also confirmed Costa Rica and Aruba as co-hosts.

Costa Rica will host League A of the Concacaf championship, while TT and Aruba will host Leagues B and C respectively.

To date, 35 Concacaf member associations have expressed their interest in participating in the competition. The number of teams per league will be determined based on the Concacaf women's under-17 rankings from March 2024. All three leagues will include a group stage and a knockout phase, with a champion being crowned in each phase.

At the last edition of the Concacaf girls' under-15 championship in Tampa, Florida in 2022, 20 teams took part in a tournament which was divided into two sections – League A and League B. The hosts, US, romped to a third straight title in League A when they defeated Canada 4-1 in the final.

In League B, Nicaragua defeated Aruba 3-1 in the final to lift the title.

The current crop of TT under-15 girls' players have been under the guidance of coach Marlon Charles in the TTFA's high performance programme.

The TTFA release said, "further information on the squad and technical staff for the girls' under-15 squad for the Concacaf championship will be disclosed in due course."

TTFA president Kieron Edwards, who ascended to his new post at the April 13 TTFA elections, said he is "honoured to host League B of the upcoming Concacaf girls' under-15 championship."

Edwards said, "Our executive team, along with the TTFA staff, are enthusiastic about collaborating closely with Concacaf. Together, we aim to prioritise youth development and highlight the remarkable talent of participating nations.

"Being the newly installed executive of the TTFA, one of our key pillars to success is to build and strengthen existing partnerships and to be given the opportunity to host the league, only augurs well for the future of our beloved sport."

Concacaf general secretary Philippe Moggio said the organisation was excited to host the fifth edition of the championship.

Moggio said, "This competition plays a big role in developing the region's most talented young football players as they compete for a continental title."

Further details regarding the competition format will be announced in the coming weeks.