Trinidad and Tobago observes NID every day

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: In this country, it was once referred to as Carib Country, and the indigenous peoples got a one-off public holiday some time back for it.

We have Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day, Indian Arrival Day, and now African Emancipation Day, in addition to all the other religious and non-religious holidays.

There is a holiday we celebrate 365 days in the year that we have grown so accustomed to, that we don't even realise we celebrate daily. This is called NID (National Inaction Day)

CLARKE PETERS

Port of Spain