Some good from Port of Spain General Hospital neonatal unit

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I grieve with those families who have suffered with the deaths of their babies. I pray this ache eases as time goes by. It is essential to get answers for these heartbreaking incidents.

I know there are hard-working and professional staff who put their best forward in this unit.

My first son was born there 37 years ago, my grandson and his mother survived a difficult birth where he had to spend his early days in the NICU in November 2023.

Incidentally, I was born in this hospital some 63 years ago, the tenth child for my mother. I have always thought the neonatal unit offered the best hospital service.

Therefore it pains me that this is the sad situation they are now facing. There are many wonderful stories of mothers who have had good experiences in the past at this unit.

I pray that this challenge will be overcome and whatever went wrong is resolved. My best wishes to all the medical and hardworking staff of the neonatal unit in this hospital.

Suzanne Warren

Via e-mail