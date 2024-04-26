She Speaks at Studio Joli

Denee Thomas - Solace -

Studio Joli is celebrating the artistic voice of three talented women in an exhibition titled She Speaks.

Artists Denée Thomas, Lisa Hutchinson and Kajal Madho join together to offer a diverse display of colour and form, each reflecting their own view of the world around them.

The title of this show is an open-ended conversation, “She speaks of poetry, She speaks of strength, She speaks of…”

Each of these artists has completed this sentence in her own, distinct way, and invites you to do the same, a media release said.

Hutchinson’s organic abstract art depicts her natural surroundings, with slight distortions. Each painting seeks to engage the audience with both visual and tactile media, similar to the way she helps her students explore the world unique to them and translate it to canvas.

Madho, an artist and teacher, has a BA in visual arts and is a recipient of the UWI MP Alladin Award. Madho's paintings are an ongoing exploration of the concept of identity construction, delving into her own emotional landscape as she explores her life experiences. The visual planes that intersect within her paintings create depth, both visual and emotional, the release said.

Thomas is a 25-year-old visual and restorative artist who creates in a wide range of media. Deeply committed to being a female representation in contemporary art and expressing the experiences of black women, she invites viewers on a visual journey that celebrates the spirit of the Caribbean, using bright colours and bold patterns to create striking visualisations.

The opening night, April 27, is from 5-8 pm. The exhibition runs until May 9 at 21 Henry Pierre Street, St James, from 10 am-6 pm Monday-Friday, and 10 am-2 pm on Saturdays.