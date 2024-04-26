Rifle Association head: New police policy shuts the door on sport shooting

Head of Blue Line Defence Consulting Ltd Paul Daniel-Nahous during a sport shooting tournament in Woodbrook last year.

A NEW policy by Commissioner of Police Erla Harewood-Christopher has threatened to close the door to sport shooting in Trinidad and Tobago.

The commissioner will no longer be processing applications for firearm user’s employee certificates (FUEC) to rifle associations.

Confirmation of the policy came in a reply from the commissioner’s office to the president of the International Defensive Pistol Association (IDPA), Jethro John, on April 24.

John had been permitted to challenge the commissioner’s failure to provide information after he was told there was a hold on all FUEC applications for his members. He is represented by attorneys Keron Ramkhalwhan, Shalini Sankar and Anneisia Gunness.

The commissioner’s office said there are no provisions under the Firearms Act to grant FUECs to sporting organisations.

John was told, “I am instructed by the FPU (Firearms Permit Unit of the police service) that the Commissioner of Police ceased the processing of applications for FUECs for members of the IDPA, as a result of a change in policy and the discontinuance of the practise and procedure which permitted the grant of FUEC’s to such associations in this regard.

“I am further instructed that this change was instituted after recommendations were made towards greater transparency, accountability and compliance within the FPU following the (firearm) audits in 2021-2022 and as a result of there being no provision under the Firearms Act, which provides for such associations to be granted FUECs on behalf of their membership.”

In an immediate response, John told Newsday, “Based on the response provided, it is now clear that the Commissioner of Police has ceased the practise of issuing FUECs, to any member of any rifle associations for sport shooting/target shooting.

“This has now brought to an end the ability of citizens in Trinidad and Tobago to participate in target shooting as a sport in Trinidad and Tobago.”

He said the IDPA was recognised as a national sporting organisation by the Ministry of Sport and Community Development and over the years, its members have participated in regional and international competitions through the use of FUECs.

“The FUECs were utilised in a manner to facilitate training for competitors in target shooting.

“It is clear from the response that all rifle associations in Trinidad and Tobago, such as the STRA (South Trinidad Rifle Association), TRA (Trinidad Rifle Association) and Trap and Skeet have all been affected by this change in policy of the Commissioner of Police.

“No opportunity was given to any stakeholder before this said change.”

John intends to challenge this new policy.

When he sought the information from the CoP’s office, he contended “for the last three decades, FUECs have been granted to members of all associations to facilitate sport shooting.”

He said, “IDPA members received FUECs between 2005-2022.

“...The failure of the CoP to process applications for FUECs by members of the IDPA is having a detrimental impact on its members and, in particular, the younger competitors in sports shooting who are looking to further their sporting future.” He also said the failure to process FUECs was preventing athletes from preparing for competition.

“This situation not only affects the individual athletes but is also hampering the growth and development of sports shooting in TT.”

In the information provided to John, the police service’s legal unit said the previous practice and procedure was that the CoP would grant FUECs after an application was made by an approved association on behalf of members for practice shooting.

Legal officer Delise Springer also said that from January 2023 to November 2023, there were no instituted policies, practises or procedures for the grant of FUECs to members of sport shooting organisations since the policy was discontinued by the commissioner.

Springer also provided a table of the number of FUECs granted to members of the IDPA from 2005 to 2023.

In 2005, 34 FUECs were granted;

2006: 42

2009: 24

2013: 107

2014: 49

2015: 20

2016: 25

2017: 1

2019: 35

2020: 28

2021: 32

None were granted in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2018, 2022 and 2023.

Springer also said the commissioners who, in the past, granted FUECs to members of the IDPA before the new policy were: Trevor Paul, James Philbert, Stephen Williams, Gary Griffith and McDonald Jacob.

She also provided the number of FUEC's granted to other organisations, including the STRA (South Trinidad Rifle Association), TRA (Trinidad Rifle Association) and Trap and Skeet.