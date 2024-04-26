Queen's Park open T20 festival with victory vs Merry Boys

QPCC's Isaiah Rajah hits a four vs Merry Boys in the TTCB T20 Festival at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain on April 26. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Opening batsman Isaiah Rajah made a blistering 87 runs off 45 balls to help Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) to an emphatic 85-run win over Merry Boys in the TT Cricket Board (TTCB) T20 Festival opening match on April 26.

Rajah’s man-of-the-match knock included nine fours and four sixes which saw the Parkites get up to a mammoth 245 in their allotted 20 overs. Merry Boys were undisciplined in the field as they dropped Rajah on two occasions.

During the innings, Yannic Cariah and Jyd Goolie contributed 48 and 40 not out respectively.

West Indies wicket-keeper batsman Joshua Da Silva made a brisk 27 off 16 balls, before being dismissed by the pick of the bowlers for Merry Boys, Namir Suepaul.

Suepaul took two wickets for 39 runs in his four overs. He was supported by Rakesh Seecharan who took one wicket for 42 runs.

Merry Boys started their innings poorly, losing skipper Mario Belcon for three, with the score at six.

Wicket-keeper batsman Saharsh Shwethan met Leonardo Julien at the crease and they put on 37 runs for the third wicket, before Shwethan was run out brilliantly by Anderson Phillip.

Julien went on to made 24, but it was Vishnu Boys’ Hindu College and TT under-19 skipper, Andrew Rambaran who top-scored with 55.

Rambaran’s knock included six fours and three sixes in his 31-ball stay at the crease. Philton Williams offered some resistance as well making 26 runs off 14 balls.

Left-arm spinner Khary Pierre and Akeal Hosein took 3/15 and 2/13 respectively to restrict Merry Boys to 161 for nine in their 20 overs.

Summarised Scores:

QPCC – 245/4 (Isaiah Rajah 87, Yannic Cariah 48, Jyd Goolie 40*; Namir Suepaul 2/39, Rakesh Seecharan 1/42) vs MERRY BOYS – 161/9 (Andrew Rambaran 55, Philton Williams 26; Khary Pierre 3/15, Akeal Hosein 2/11). QPCC won by 85 runs.