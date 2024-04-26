Princes Town man, 60, beaten in robbery

Police car - File photo

A 60-year-old man from Hardbargain in Princes Town was beaten and robbed at his home before dawn on April 25.

The police said the victim was in the garage area of his home at Sisters Road around 3.45 am when four men accosted him.

One had a gun, and another a cutlass. They wore dark-coloured hoodie jackets, gloves and masks.

The men announced a robbery and dealt the victim several blows. They tied his hands with duct tape and then took him inside his house.

The criminals ransacked the house and took two cellphones as well as gold jewellery, whose value is yet to be ascertained.

They left in the victim’s white Toyota Hilux van.

The police were alerted and Cpl Ramkissoon and other officers from the Princes Town CID and the charge room responded.

The police received information and went to Buen Intento Road, Princes Town, where they found the van intact in an area overgrown with bushes. The van was wrecked and taken to the Princes Town police station for processing.

The suspects remain at large.

PC Deonarine of the Princes Town CID is investigating.