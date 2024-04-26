Pleasantville siblings in property dispute

Justice Frank Seepersad -

A Pleasantville family has received an injunction which prevents a sister from evicting her brother and his family.

The injunction was granted by Justice Frank Seepersad on April 25.

It restrains the sister from having bailiffs threaten to evict her brother and his family from the front portion of the home in Pleasantville until the matter is determined in court.

Seepersad has fixed a hearing for May 1.

He also ordered that the sister refrain from trespassing or entering the front portion of the property, remove, pack, damage, or break down any door, window or the roof, or remove her brother’s personal items from the part of the property he and his family currently occupies.

According to the brother’s application, he has been living in the front portion of the property for some 37 years while his elder sister occupies the northern and eastern portion with her nephew.

However, his application said the nephew is passing through his front door to get to his room at the back of the property.

The brother’s application also said before their father died, he told him and his sister the property would go to both of them.

The application also contends that a power of attorney and his father’s purported last will, dated February 11, 2006, should be set aside as the documents are fraudulent and obtained by undue influence.

In his lawsuit, the brother insists he is beneficially entitled to an undivided half share in his father’s estate and the property.

In early April, his lawsuit also said a bailiff entered his home and removed garbage bags of clothing, furniture and appliances from his portion of the property, dumping the items on the side of the road.

It also said doors were broken down and his family was threatened. He also said he fears his family would become homeless if the injunction was not granted.

The brother is represented by attorneys Jeevan Rampersad and Stephen Boodram.