Over $500,000 worth of cocaine found in Aranguez

Police cars on a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

MEMBERS of the Northern Division Task Force seized approximately $500,000 worth of cocaine during an anti-crime exercise in Aranguez on April 24.

Police went to a courier shipping company in Aranguez, where a suspicious package was received.

After searching, they found 17 brown packets containing cocaine hidden inside a popcorn machine.

The drugs weighed 360 grammes and were estimated at $501,811.

Later in the day, police of the South Western Division Task Force discovered one and a half pounds of marijuana in a bushy area in the Guanapo area.

Two suspects were arrested for various offences including possession of a weapon.

Investigations are ongoing in both matters.