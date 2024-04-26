Over $500,000 worth of cocaine found in Aranguez
MEMBERS of the Northern Division Task Force seized approximately $500,000 worth of cocaine during an anti-crime exercise in Aranguez on April 24.
Police went to a courier shipping company in Aranguez, where a suspicious package was received.
After searching, they found 17 brown packets containing cocaine hidden inside a popcorn machine.
The drugs weighed 360 grammes and were estimated at $501,811.
Later in the day, police of the South Western Division Task Force discovered one and a half pounds of marijuana in a bushy area in the Guanapo area.
Two suspects were arrested for various offences including possession of a weapon.
Investigations are ongoing in both matters.
Comments
"Over $500,000 worth of cocaine found in Aranguez"