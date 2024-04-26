My neighbour's NICU experience

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I am writing on behalf of a neighbour who wanted to make sure her views were heard on the NICU matter.

She would have been in the NICU with her baby a few years ago and recalls with great joy the experience she had there.

Being of humble socio-economic means, she expressed wholeheartedly how grateful she was that the team in the NICU would never forget her and give her food hampers, clothes for the kids and toys.

My neighbour says never has she been around such diligent physicians with such open hearts who made her difficult days very light.

She said she prays for each member of the NICU staff during this current very trying and stressful time and hopes the real message is heard through all of the noise. The NICU team, she said, is really wonderful.

MICHELLE PRESTON

Cocorite