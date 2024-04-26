Music Festival Champions in Concert

The Trebles. -

THE South Central Committee of the Trinidad and Tobago Music Festival Association hosts its 2024 Champions in Concert event on April 27 at SAPA, San Fernando at 6 pm.

Those due to perform include school-level performers namely Golden Hands Junior Steel Orchestra, Naparima Girls School choir, The Trebles, and the Prescon choir comprising Presentation College and St Joseph's Convent both in San Fernando, plus many individual vocalists.

Adult-level performers include Kadeem Monsegue, Teon Lewis, Bertille Hunte and Victoria Griffith.

The 35th biennial festival had stretched over about three weeks in February and March and featured zonal championships in north and south-central Trinidad plus Tobago.

Hundreds of youngsters took part, plus adult singers and musicians on evenings.

The regional champions in each musical category then faced off in championships at Queen's Hall, Port of Spain, and Naparima Bowl, San Fernando.

The festival saw vocalists (solos, duos, trios and choirs) offering genres including classical, popular, folk and calypso, with performances enhanced by colourful costumes and skits.

Likewise, instrumentalists on pan, piano, guitar, violin, cello and recorder delivered various genres as solo, duets or ensembles.

Daytime featured junior singers and musicians, while their senior counterparts performed in evening sessions.