Media distracting from real issues

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Is it that every neonatal death or infant death in the country has to be justified to the media? A media who may not have the medical knowledge to understand the complicated matters being dealt with in an NICU?

And what about the staff? Are they, as Dr Timothy said in the press conference on April 22, to be blamed for every death, even those which were inevitable?

Let us face facts – not all preterm babies live. It is my understanding that these are very complicated patients to manage. Dr David Bratt’s newspaper article spells this out in great detail also. I wonder who read it?

Flashy headlines, staff internal leaks to media and destruction of patient confidentiality and the right to privacy. That is what this now is! A full-blown circus by a media feeding a narrative they are inadequately prepared to comprehend.

The team at the hospital and throughout the country, I am sure, have troves of patients who have been successfully managed and are thriving. But no one will come forward, nope. Media intimidation is real and good news doesn’t sell!

What then do we call responsible journalism? Or do we just call it reporting?

Not all preterm babies live. It’s just conveniently political now in TT to fracture the morale of medical professionals and healthcare administration when all they want to do is their job. The bigger issue here is health care spending.

Let us look at the budget for health and the non-contribution by the population. NIS and health surcharge would not even pay recurrent expenditure for one month. For a high-income country, what is seven per cent GDP on health, where there is a similar structure for free health care, eg Canada spends at least 11-15 per cent of its GDP.

If we are prepared to spend more on health, we can build out a quality, free healthcare system where medical professionals and administrative teams can truly have everything they need to do their jobs and serve the population better.

FRED STEWART

MARAVAL