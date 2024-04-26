Marubeni International donates US$10,000 to Hope Centre

Sandra Welch-Farrell, CEO of SWF&Co, left; Lisa Ramkissoon, Hope Centre’s manager; Keisuke Harada, senior manager of Marubeni Power International Inc; Mo Majeed, CEO, managing director Caribbean Operation, Marubeni Power International Inc; Dr Indira Couch, Hope Centre chairperson; Polly Indar, trustee and former chairperson of Hope Centre; and Anna Lucie-Smith, general manager of SWF&CO, at Hope Centre on April 16. -

In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Awareness Month, Marubeni Power International Inc has donated US$10,000 to Hope Centre.

A media release said, this contribution comes as part of the multinational company's ongoing commitment to supporting social welfare initiatives in Trinidad and Tobago.

“At Marubeni Power International we recognise the profound importance of giving back to our communities. With this donation, we can contribute to the essential services provided by Hope Centre, ensuring that the children living here receive the care, support, and resources they need to build a brighter future,” COO /managing director Caribbean Mo Majeed said in the release.

A charitable non-profit organisation, Hope Centre provides a temporary home for abused and abandoned children between the ages of three and 12. During their time at Hope Centre, the children continue their schooling and their health needs are addressed. Hope Centre also provides psychological assessments and counselling for the children and their families, and continues support after discharge through various outreach programmes, the release said.

Child Abuse Prevention Month, recognised in April, seeks to acknowledge the importance of communities working together to prevent child abuse through early intervention and support. Marubeni’s donation to Hope Centre will go directly towards funding therapy and education to help these children heal and thrive in a safe environment.

Dr Indira Couch, chairperson of the board of directors for Hope Centre, expressed her deep appreciation for the donation: “The Home continues to survive because of the overwhelming generosity of our community and corporate sponsors such as Marubeni Power International. This financial boost will have a significant impact on our ability to continue serving children and families in crisis.”

Marubeni Power International has been a partner of PowerGen in TT for over 17 years. Headquartered in Japan, the Marubeni Corporation has offices in 67 countries and employs 45,000 people around the world. The corporation has a diverse portfolio, including but not limited to the power and energy business, the release said.