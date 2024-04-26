In The Headlines favoured; apprentice Balgobin debuts at Santa Rosa

Niam Samaroo riding In The Headlines, No 4, maintains second place behind Dillon Khelawan riding Little Lady, No 3, during the first 500m of the Trinidad Derby Stakes at the Santa Rosa Park last year. - File photo by Daniel Prentice

JASON CLIFTON

In The Headlines will burst out the gates as the favourite in the feature event at the six-race card at Santa Rosa Park, Arima on April 27.

The feature is the penultimate race with a post time of 4.30 pm. This contest has attracted six thoroughbreds. Of the six runners that will face starter Wayne Campbell, champion trainer John O'Brien will saddle three and the other starters will come from the stables of trainers Glen Mendez, Lester Alexis and Terrance Thomas.

All eyes will be on 2023 triple crown winner, In The Headlines, with veteran rider Ricardo Jadoo doing the steering job for O'Brien and owner Ladies Stables.

Another interesting betting contest will be the third event that will see nine entrants. Of these nine thoroughbreds, four three-year-old horses have paid second nomination for the Guineas on May 31. These four runners are Red Alert, Capital Tee, Unbelievable and Secret Pages.

Punters will also have the pleasure of seeing apprentice Richard M Balgobin joining the jockey colony. His first mount will be in race three for trainer Glen Mendez aboard Secret Pages for owner Errol Stables.

Then he will get the leg up on Little Lady in the fourth contest for trainer Glen Mendez.

He will be back in action in the penultimate race for O'Brien on Super Bird.

He will round off the day doing the steering job on Nuclear War for trainer Ramesh Ramroop.

Post time for the card is at 1.45pm.