Huawei, CTU sign MoU to go fully digital

Rodney Taylor, secretary general of the CTU, left, shakes hands with Daniel Ding, Huawei's VP-public affairs and communications, after signing the co-operation MoU. - Photo courtesy Huawei TT

Huawei TT Ltd, part of the Huawei global information and communication technology (ICT) powerhouse, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Caribbean Telecommunications Union (CTU) to strengthen the region's capacity to go fully digital.

The MoU was signed at the 21st Caribbean Ministerial Strategic ICT Seminar, held in San Ignacio, Belize, on April 11.

In a release, Huawei TT said the MoU aligns with CTU’s key strategies of driving digital transformation efforts among its member states.

"Huawei aims to strengthen partnerships such as the one with CTU to accelerate such digital transformation in the region," the release said.

The agreement seeks to exchange information and ideas on ICT policies and regulations, undertake joint research on network security, data protection, digital inclusion policies and emerging technologies like 5G and green energy, as well as organise important capacity-building activities through meetings, workshops and training interventions.

"The MoU between the CTU and Huawei marks a pivotal advancement in the CTU’s mission to drive digital transformation across the Caribbean. The agreement will enhance the CTU’s collaborative efforts to address key ICT challenges in the region and symbolises its shared commitment with Huawei to foster a digitally empowered Caribbean that benefits every citizen across its 20 member states," said Rodney Taylor, secretary-general of CTU.

Huawei said this event marks its first as an official private sector member of the CTU, as its membership was approved by the CTU’s executive council.

"Huawei is very happy to work together with the CTU to accelerate ICT development in the region. We have been working with important stakeholders in our industry to build a healthy ecosystem to realise our vision of bringing digital to every home and organisation to build a better-connected and intelligent world. We believe that with the combined efforts of Huawei and the CTU, more people in this region will be able to benefit from the growth catalysed and made possible by ICT development," said Daniel Ding, Huawei’s VP of public affairs and communications in Central America and the Caribbean.