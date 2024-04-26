Epic Hanuman Chalisa ChanTTing at the Divali Nagar

Ravi-ji -

Epic Hanuman Chalisa ChanTTing 03, invoking the power of Hindu deity Lord Hanuman, will take place at the NCIC Nagar on April 27.

Some 15,000 participants are expected to gather to chant the Sri Hanuman Chalisa at the nagar, 28-38 Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road, Endeavour.

The Hanuman Chalisa is an ode to Lord Hanuman, the beloved Hindu deity known for his devotion to Lord Ram. Composed of 40 verses of praises for Lord Hanuman, the Chalisa was composed by Goswami Tulsidas, author of the Ramacharitamanas, in Avadhi – the Hindi dialect spoken in Ayodhya, Lord Rama’s birthplace, a media release said.

Ravi-ji, chairman of the organising committee for Epic 03, said in a media release, “Tulsidas wrote the Hanuman Chalisa for the people.”

He said the Hanuman Chalisa was a common chant on the boats bringing indentured Indians to the Caribbean across the

kala pani (dark waters) to help them calm their fears.

He says in the same way, devotees coming together on April 27 would be seeking to the chant the Chalisa to calm their fears amidst the scourge of crime affecting the country.

Epic 03 begins at 2 pm with offerings to Lord Hanuman, non-stop chanting will begin at 5 pm.

The Hanuman Chalisa venerates Hanuman as a symbol of strength, courage, devotion and selfless service. Chanting the Chalisa inspires devotees to cultivate these attributes in themselves, the release said.

This is the third Epic Hanuman Chalisa ChanTTing in Trinidad – the first one was at the nagar in 2015, and the second, at the Dattatreya Yoga Centre with Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji in 2016.

For the past week, nightly yagnas (prayers and offerings in honour of Hanuman) took place place at the nagar.

All attendees at Epic 03 will get a special gift from the Raam Janma Bhoomi Temple in Ayodya – 20,000

rakha sutras (sacred protection thread worn on the wrist) which were blessed at the temple and were received courtesy the Indian High Commission in Trinidad and Tobago, the release said.

Epic 03 will include performances by top bhakti singers, pundits, local and international artistes, Ramleela and dance groups.

Devotees are asked to wear red clothing as red represents the fiery strength of Mars. Hanuman is a

rudra meaning “mightiest of might” or “who eradicates problems from the earth” and by chanting his name, wearing his colour, it will invoke an energy, the release said.

The red also serves as a national reminder for devotees to have courage and determination; a community that stands strong against the forces of adversity.

Organisers are urging people to carpool, and to bring fruit and flower offerings. Dinner will be served at the end of chanting.

It is a free event and free parking is available at Barakah Grounds.