Debe businessman, 40, shot dead in front of home

Earle Samsoondeen was killed in front of Calvary Temple Worship Center on April 25 as he entered his Debe Trace home. - Photo by Roger Jacob

BUSINESSMAN Earle Samsoondeen, 40, returned to his home from work on the night of April 25, but before he had a chance to open the front gate to drive into the garage, he was shot dead in his car.

Father of two, Earle Samsoondeen, of Debe Trace in Debe, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 11.57 pm on April 25.

The house is on the same compound as Calvary Temple Worship Centre, which other relatives own.

Samsoondeen had left his business place, Cyborg International Brands, at SS Erin Road, Debe, minutes before the shooting.

At around 11.05 pm, relatives and residents were awakened by multiple gunshots and upon checking saw his silver Toyota Aqua car with bullet holes. It was reverse-parked in front of the entrance gate.

Samsoondeen was hit by several bullets and was taken to hospital.

The first responders, Cpl Mohess, PC Harripersad and WPC Keith were on mobile patrol in the San Fernando district when they received a wireless transmission about the shooting.

The police found $4,500 in the car, and 20 5.56 ammunition on the scene.

Relatives said they were fearful for their lives.

When the gunshots awakened them, they never imagined the shooting was at their home. They initially assumed something had happened next door but were afraid to go out and check. They said the police suggested they stayed inside, and they complied.

At that time, Samsoodeen had already been taken to hospital.

“They could have taken all his money or the car. Why did they have to kill him? He was a nice man. He did not get a chance to open the gate to come inside,” the relative said.

The bereaved relative lamented that crime is out of hand nationwide.

The relative added, “I cried when those babies died at the Port of Spain General Hospital. I also cried for the little girl (four-year-old Amarah Lallitte, who was beheaded in Arouca) as if she was mine. I have never met her or the babies.”

Insp Maharaj and other police from the Southern Division, as well as Sgt Forbes and WPC Mohammed of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, visited and gathered evidence.

Investigators believe the motive was robbery.

No one has been arrested.

Cpl Jagessar is leading the investigations.