Commemorating Vaccination Week in the Americas 2024

A Message from the PAHO/WHO Representative

Immunization is an essential health intervention that bolsters individuals' resistance to diseases through the administration of vaccines, which are substances that instruct the immune system to identify and combat specific illnesses.

These vaccines activate the body's immune response, offering protection against future infections and preventing serious diseases.

Immunization serves as a cornerstone in disease prevention, combating disabilities and avoiding deaths associated with vaccine-preventable diseases like cervical cancer, polio, measles, rubella, and numerous others.

New vaccines are continuously being introduced worldwide and I am happy to share that in the Americas:

47 countries have introduced the vaccine against the human papillomavirus (HPV), addressing a common virus transmitted through sexual contact that can lead to various health issues, including certain cancers.

37 countries and territories have introduced the pneumococcal vaccine, recommended for vulnerable groups including young children and older adults.

22 countries and territories have introduced the rotavirus vaccine, vital in preventing severe diarrhea and dehydration in infants and young children.

https://www.paho.org/en/topics/immunization

However, disparities persist, with 1.3 million children younger than 1 year remaining unvaccinated in the Americas. Also, 15 out of every 100 children are not fully protected against diphtheria, tetanus and whooping cough. Nonetheless, PAHO/WHO continues its efforts to enhance immunization accessibility and effectiveness.

PAHO/WHO’s Comprehensive Immunization Program aims to support Member States, including Trinidad and Tobago, in reducing morbidity and mortality from vaccine-preventable diseases through control and elimination strategies.

The Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI) has been successful in providing technical support and guidance to Ministries of Health of the Americas, thus achieving the elimination of smallpox, polio, rubella, congenital rubella syndrome and neonatal tetanus. These accomplishments make Latin America and the Caribbean global leaders in immunization, including Trinidad and Tobago and the Dutch Caribbean islands.

PAHO/WHO’s strategic plan focuses on strengthening national immunization programs in all their components, including governance, monitoring and surveillance, integration into primary healthcare, innovative communication approaches, human resource capacity building, and evidence-based decision-making.

Thanks to this partnership, in 2023 the EPI Unit of the Ministry of Health has reported impressive vaccination coverage:

99% coverage for the first dose of the vaccine against polio and 96% for the third dose.

90% coverage for the first dose of vaccine against Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR), and 91% for the second dose.

100% coverage for the first dose of the Diphtheria, Pertussis and Tetanus (DPT) vaccine and 96% for the third dose.

EPI Unit, Ministry of Health

Efforts are underway to further improve coverage to meet the 95% threshold set by PAHO/WHO for all essential vaccines. Presently, multiple initiatives are ongoing to ensure that every child is immunized to prevent outbreaks of vaccine preventable diseases, as well as improve surveillance and enhance notification of suspected measles and polio cases.

The PAHO/WHO Trinidad and Tobago Country Office will continue its partnership with the Ministry of Health’s EPI Unit to commemorate Vaccination Week in the Americas 2024 by supporting vaccination activities in Tobago and other vaccination activities during the 22 – 26 of April 2024. This campaign will focus on vaccines as part of an active life, which continues uninterrupted thanks to the protection afforded by vaccines.

I encourage everyone to participate in these events, get educated on the importance of vaccination, and take action to protect yourselves and your communities.

Remember, vaccines save lives. Get vaxed!