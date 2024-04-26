Central Sports begin T20 Festival title defence on April 26

In this file photo, Central Sports cricket club celebrate winning the TT Cricket Board’s T20 Festival, on May 27, 2023. - Lincoln Holder

Central Sports begin defence of their T20 Festival title against Bess Motors Marchin Patriots at the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain on Friday, in match two, from 7pm.

Having won this year’s National League title in March and already qualified to the next round of Sunday League (50-over) action, Central Sports start their quest for a possible domestic treble, in a Group A tie versus premiership newcomers Patriots.

The opening match bowls off at 3pm and sees fellow group members and hosts Queen’s Park Cricket Club take on Merry Boys Sports Club.

Central Sports coach/player Rayad Emrit said the club has all to lose as title-holders, and opposing teams will be intent on spoiling their potential triple-crown chase.

“For us, it’s always a tough situation to be in when you’re defending champions since you have everything to lose. It’s going to be a different opportunity for us as a team this year as we know all the teams are coming hard,” he said.

Emrit added that preparations have gone well.

“Our season has gone the way we wanted to so far. We’re unbeaten in the 50-over tournament and already won the league, so, I think our preparations have been good, but there’s still room for improvement

He expressed confidence in team captain and 2016 T20 World Cup winner Lendl Simmons, club staff and their overflowing talent pool of players, that they have what it takes to successfully defend the T20 Festival crown.

This year’s competition is, for the first time, sponsored by Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) and Caribbean Premier League T20.

Winning the nine-day, eight-team tournament Emrit said, remains top priority.

“We have 17 or 18 players that we can choose from at any point in time and when the national guys are away representing TT I think the guys who are filling in have done the job. So it’s a good headache to have when there’s 18 players to choose.

“A lot of good guys know they’re going to get left out and the most important thing is, they accept that. We have one important goal which is to win the tournament. As long as well agree that that is the main goal, I think everything is going to cover itself.”

Group B comprises last year’s runners-up PowerGen Penal, Clarke Road United, Preysal Sports Club and Profilbau Victoria United. All teams chase the $80,000 prize.

Additionally, the festival will be televised throughout the Caribbean courtesy communications provider Flow, and will also be live streamed in India.

Both platforms will provide players with the opportunity to showcase their skills to a wider regional and international audience, with the intention of attracting scouts to TT’s diverse cricket talent pool.

T20 Festival Upcoming Fixtures – All Matches at Queen’s Park Oval

April 26 – QPCC vs Merry Boys 3pm; Central Sports vs Marchin Patriots 7pm

April 27 – Victoria United vs Preysal 3pm; PowerGen vs Clarke Road

April 28 – Merry Boys vs Marchin Patriots; Central Sports vs QPCC