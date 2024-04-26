Bryden, Salomon top Scotiabank Charity Golf

A member of team Grant Thornton Orbit Solutions tries to line up a putt in the Scotiabank Charity Golf Tournament at the St Andrews Golf Club, Moka on April 26. - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

FORMER national junior player Liam Bryden and Nicholas Wood Salomon, sponsored by Johnny Q Sound Company, won the Scotiabank Charity Golf Tournament on April 26, at the St Andrews Golf Club, Moka.

With a score of 45 – 24 on the front nine and 21 on the back, Bryden and Salomon topped the field which included more than 45 teams.

Takoor Ramnath and David Campbell, sponsored by Music Radio 97, placed second with a score of 44.

The Micromilling-sponsored pair of Durance Williams and Marvin Jones scored 43 to place third.

Thomas and David Pantin, sponsored by Absolutely Fabulous Events, were fourth with a score of 43.

The Massy Stores Trinidad-sponsored Junior Charles and Susan Dasent-Ali placed fifth with a score of 42.

Mark Laughlin and Adrian Sampson were nearest the pin on hole 11.

Linda Lalla and Juliana Boodram were the best dressed team.