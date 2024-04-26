British tourist attacked by shark in Tobago

An aerial view of the Starfish hotel at Courland Bay, Tobago. - Photo courtesy Booking.com

A British tourist is in the intensive care unit at the Scarborough General Hospital after he was attacked by a shark at Courland Bay in Tobago in the morning on April 26.

In a post on Instagram, Tobago House of Assembly Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the incident happened at 9.15 am.

He said a bull shark attacked Peter Smith, 64, of Berkhamsted, England, severing his left hand from the elbow down and his left thigh. Smith was also bitten on his abdomen.

Augustine said the attack took place close to the Starfish resort, about ten metres away from the shore.

He said the bull shark was about eight to ten feet in length and two feet in width.

Augustine said he has spoken to British High Commissioner Harriet Cross about the incident and Turtle Beach/Courland Bay is temporarily closed to the public.

He said the Coast Guard has been notified and is monitoring the area.