Black Rock dominate Tobago Primary Schools' netball

NETBALL EXCITEMENT: A netballer from St Patrick's Anglican (red) tries to prevent a St Andrew's Anglican player from getting the ball at Shaw Park netball court in Scarborough on April 18. - Photo courtesy Visuals Style

Black Rock Government continued their dominant start to the Tobago Primary Schools' Netball League as they earned three wins on the trot when action resumed at Roxborough hard courts on April 24.

They were ruthless, and defeated both St Patrick AC and Bethesda Government by 10-0 margins, and then won 7-3 against Buccoo Government.

Earlier on, St Andrews AC edged Scarborough Methodist 8-7 before the latter bounced back to nip Scarborough RC 5-4 later on. Whim AC trumped Lambeau AC 8-0 while Montgomery Government defeated Buccoo 2-1.

Buccoo then clinched a narrow 1-0 win over Bethesda Government. Bethesda then suffered another 1-0 loss to St Patrick AC.