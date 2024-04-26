Barrackpore East storm into SSCL T20 finals with 78-run win over Holy Name Convent

Photo courtesy pixabay

A CLASSY, unbeaten knock of 96 runs from 50 balls from Amrita Ramtahal partnered with a well-woven spell of 4/10 from Adiel Rostant played the most instrumental roles in Barrackpore East's 78-run victory over Holy Name Convent in semi-final one of the Secondary Schools' Cricket League (SSCL) Girls' Open T20 tournament, which bowled off at Greig Street Recreation Ground in Balmain, Couva, on April 25.

Having won the toss and opting to bat first, Barrackpore lost opener Chelsey Sookhram without scoring after five balls of the first over. New batter Hope Rostant (five) didn't last long, and at 35/2, fellow opener Ramtahal and Abigail Boodoo buckled down to repair the innings.

The pair put on a 75-run partnership, with Ramtahal leading the charge with the bat. She launched five sixes and ten fours in her quick-fire knock of 96 not out. Boodoo, however, was dismissed on 38 from 17 balls as Barrackpore totalled 188/5 after 20 overs.

Thameenah Ali (3/35) topped the bowling for Holy Name.

In their turn at the crease, Holy Name had fair contrbutions from the top order courtesy Kacey Ramdeen (9), Charlotte Mack (12) and Jessica Davis (ten) but neither could inspire or lead the chase. A cameo knock of 11 not out from lower order batter Zohra Siddiqui went in vain as Holy Name were restricted 110/8 from their 20 overs.

Rostant topped the bowling with her fine spell while Boodoo chipped in with 2/34.

Barrackpore East now face defending champions Rio Claro West in the final on May 3 at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, from 2pm. The boys' final between 2023 winners Presentation College San Fernando and Fatima gets under way from 7pm.