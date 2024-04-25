Trinidad and Tobago pair on Windies Academy team for Ireland tour

WI Academy all-rounder Nyeem Young. - File photo

ST JOHN’S: All-rounder Nyeem Young will lead West Indies Academy on a reciprocal tour of Ireland in June, Cricket West Indies has announced.

The highly regarded 23-year-old led the development side during the just concluded West Indies Four-Day Championship and will now oversee a series against Ireland’s Emerging Men comprising three one-day matches and two four-day “Tests” from June 8-29.

Emerging Ireland toured the Caribbean late last year for an identical series.

“Nyeem’s leadership qualities have been evident throughout his tenure, notably steering the academy team during the Super50 and West Indies Championship campaigns,” said High Performance manager Graeme West.

“His continued captaincy is a testament to his exceptional leadership skills and contribution to the team.”

Young will be joined by the likes of vice-captain Teddy Bishop, a 21-year-old right-hander who played a single One-Day International against Australia last February.

Enterprising 17-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman Jewel Andrew, who shone in this year’s ICC Under-19 World Cup in South Africa and then gathered 356 runs from six matches in his maiden first class campaign, has also been named in the touring party.

Left-arm spinner Joshua Bishop, the leading wicket-taker in the just concluded championship with 42 scalps, will turn out for the academy following his tour of Nepal with West Indies A.

The Trinidad and Tobago pair of Leonardo Julien and Joshua James are on the squad.

“We continue to be methodical in our approach by exposing our academy players to various opposition and conditions across different formats,” said CWI’s director of cricket Miles Bascombe.

“This is key to their development and fosters resilience and adaptability.”

The series marks the first assignment for recently-hired academy head coach Ramesh Subasinghe, who formally takes up duties on May 1.

Squad: Nyeem Young (captain), Teddy Bishop (vice captain), Kadeem Alleyne, Jewel Andrew, Ackeem Auguste, Joshua Bishop, McKenny Clarke, Joshua James, Jordan Johnson, Leonardo Julien, Johann Layne, Ashmead Nedd, Kelvin Pitman, Ramon Simmonds, Carlon Tuckett.