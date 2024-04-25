South West, North, Central notch opening U-13 zonal cricket wins

North Zone batsman Larell Guiseppi attempts a cut shot during the TT Cricket Board Interzone Under-13 tournament at Knowles Street Recreation Grounds in Curepe on April 24. East wicket-keeper Rayhan Gooding is waiting for a catch. - Photo by Roger Jacob

SOUTH West put on a commanding top order display to open their Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board Under-13 Interzone campaign with an emphatic 131-run win over South East at Sancho Recreation Grounds in St Julien, Princes Town, on April 24.

A half-century each from opener Nityum Mongru (70) and number three batsman Keshav Mongru (68) set the stage for South West to post a mammoth 258/3 in 40 overs, batting first.

Christiano Beharry slammed an unbeaten 40 from 38 balls while opener Eshanan Deopersad (21) also showed good form with the bat.

At the start, Nityum and Deopersad put on a stern 79-run opening stand. But when the latter perished run out, Keshav joined Nityum and the pair put on another 79-run partnership.

In reply, South East’s best performance came from their opening pair of Kaveed Katwaroo (31) and Jaden Sankar (18), as the only other real contributor came from Jaden Gueverro, with a top score of 32.

Struggling at 107/4, the remaining South East batsmen could only get the team to 127. Deopersad (3/8) shone with the ball for South West, while Adrian Beharry bagged 2/20.

In another match at Knowles Street Recreation Ground in Curepe, North zone defeated East by 50 runs courtesy a stellar knock of 89 from captain Davis Guerra. Sent in to bat, North closed on 235/8 courtesy Guerra’s innings, Levi Burke (29) and Larell Guiseppi (25).

East’s Sanjiv Bachu (5/32) grabbed a five-wicket haul.

In response, East had fair contributions from their top and middle order but was unable to match the hefty target. They were eventually bundled out for 185 in 34.5 overs with Devesh Thomas (31), Josh Cumberbatch (24) and Bachu (23) topping the batting.

Doing the damage with the ball for North were Guerra (4/24) and Guiseppi (2/23).

In the other match at Invaders Ground in Felicity, Central successfully defended their low 146/8 by bowling out South for 128 in 35 overs, to win by 18 runs.

Opting to bat first, Central were guided by good knocks from K’Hill Thomas (51) and Saveer Rambaran (41). Three South bowlers – Ravesh Gopaul (2/17), Bradley Jaimungal (2/18) and Aiden Ramthal (2/25) – snagged two wickets each.

Ramhal (42 not out) championed the chase for South, but it was not to be. Jaimungal (22) and Sanjeev Samaroo (21) also chipped in, but they were eventually all out for 128.

Akashj Bansraj (4/16) was Central’s best bowler while Caleb Mitchell (3/22) and Thomas (2/19) also contributed.