San Fernando is more than the waterfront

San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: Kudos to the Mayor of San Fernando and the Ministry of Works and Transport for spearheading the waterfront project at King's Wharf, San Fernando.

However, the roundabout at the Roodal Cemetery, San Fernando, is in a deplorable state and in dire need of repair. Currently, there is a giant pothole in the middle of the roadway with an old barrel stuck inside to prevent motorists from damaging their vehicles.

It poses a threat to the safety of pedestrians and motorists who traverse this route everyday.

On a rainy day, the entire roundabout is covered in water, drivers are unable to see the circumference of the roundabout as there are no barricades whatsoever. There were once cones however, now, there are just the metal pieces protruding from the road, some upright, some bent and some lying down.

Can the Minister of Works and Transport and the Mayor of San Fernando look into this matter and have proper signage placed as well as reflective tape together with visible barricades around this roundabout? A barrel in the pothole to warn motorists of impending danger is unacceptable!

Let's make the entire City of San Fernando a beautiful scenery to behold, not just the waterfront project. No one wants to reach the water taxi terminal or the hospital with a burst car tyre because of this roundabout. I thank you in advance for your efforts to remedy this grave concern.

LN ALEXANDER

San Fernando