Molino excited to face Kaka, says Legends game can have positive impact

Kevin Molino. - File photo

FORMER Soca Warriors captain and playmaker Kevin Molino is eagerly looking forward to rubbing shoulders with his former Orlando City teammate Kaka in the May 10 exhibition match between a Trinidad and Tobago All Star team and an International Legends team at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo.

Molino, who brought an end to his international career last September, is among a host of recently retired TT players who are set to feature in the exhibition game which is being organised by the Russell Latapy Education and Sports Foundation and I95.5FM.

On April 24, a press release from Latapy confirmed the "Little Magician" will be joined by players such as Radanfah Abu Bakr, Curtis Gonzales, Khaleem Hyland, Joevin Jones, Carlyle Mitchell and goalkeeper Marvin Phillip. Like Molino, Phillip brought his Soca Warriors career to an end last year. Abu Bakr, Mitchell and Phillip all play in the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL), while the pair of Hyland and Jones are both members of TTPFL tier one leaders Miscellaneous Police FC.

Molino hopes the star-studded exhibition match can have a lasting impression on aspiring TT footballers.

He said he has already spoken to the 2007 Ballon D'or winner Kaka about the match, and he believes it will be a treat for the fans to see the Brazilian playmaker in full flight alongside World Cup winners such as Cafu, Edmilson and Rivaldo.

"I explained to Kaka especially about the current situation in our country at the moment and it would be really great for them to come out and showcase their skills for the fans," Molino said.

"That is the beauty about sport where occasions like this can bring some joy to the people and I am hoping we can have a positive impact on the young ones especially."

Molino is also embracing the opportunity to play alongside TT stalwarts such as Hutson Charles, Clint Marcelle and former Uefa Champions League winner Dwight Yorke.

"There are some players that I never got the opportunity to play with and this game will give myself and some of my other ex-teammates the chance to grace the same field with these legends. I'm definitely excited but also looking to win."