Man found dead in Gasparillo river was murdered

File photo: A view of the refinery along the Guaracara River in Gasparillo. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

AN autopsy on the body of a 63-year-old man found floating in a river in Gasparillo has confirmed he was murdered.

The police said the victim, Razack Bholo, died of blunt force trauma and nine stab wounds to the back of his neck. The autopsy was done on April 25 at the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James.

Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III, and Southern Division police are investigating.

No one has been held and investigators do not yet have a motive.

Bholo’s body was found shortly before 9 pm on April 23 in the Guaracara River, about 60 feet from the southbound lane of the Solomon Hochoy Highway.

Head of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team Vallence Rambharat recalled that a team responded to calls from residents saying a man had been seen entering the river area earlier in the evening.

He said after two hours of searching, the team spotted the body with puncture marks at the back of the neck.

On April 25, the NGO took to social media to offer condolences to the family.

“Razack lived for years below the nearby bridge which is under the highway. Hunters Search and Rescue Team commiserates with his family, friends and loved ones, especially his brother Sampson. Sleep in eternal peace, Razack. God knows best,” part of a Facebook post said.

Investigations are ongoing.